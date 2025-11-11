Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,475,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,305,000 after buying an additional 713,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,029,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,129,000 after acquiring an additional 379,924 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,698,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,195,000 after purchasing an additional 884,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,403,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $195.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.35.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
