Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 25,922 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Qualys worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 92.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after acquiring an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 8.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $6,705,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $1,077,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,951 shares in the company, valued at $25,865,065.82. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $68,644.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,217,238. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,346 shares of company stock worth $5,028,258. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $159.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.