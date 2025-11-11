Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,265 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.64.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $240,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,476,222.61. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,434.68. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 39,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,462 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.51. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $203.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

