Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Centene Corporation $CNC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 285,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,505,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Centene by 2.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Centene by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centene from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Centene Stock Down 8.9%

CNC stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $66.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

