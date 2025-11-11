Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 111,633 DaVita Inc. $DVA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 111,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,902,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of DaVita as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.84. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.39 and a 52 week high of $179.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.