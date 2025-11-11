Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 307,579 Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 307,579 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Pegasystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,149,000. TPG GP A LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,022,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,620,000 after acquiring an additional 82,845 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Pegasystems by 151.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,516,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after acquiring an additional 913,349 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 60.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,337,000 after acquiring an additional 450,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $68,229,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PEGA opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 72,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,662.40. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $2,552,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 44,979,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,679,319.72. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 203,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,202 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.