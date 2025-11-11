Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 115.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,284 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.52% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $144,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 621,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,444,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 549,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3,113.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,650,000 after buying an additional 490,337 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.000-10.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 5,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $487,824.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $727,601.70. This trade represents a 40.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $759,233. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

