Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 217,500 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Centerra Gold worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,344,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853,494 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Centerra Gold by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,684,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 734,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,310,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,839 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,153,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 9.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,618,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 326,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $395.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGAU. Weiss Ratings raised Centerra Gold from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

