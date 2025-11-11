Contrasting Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO)

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ARKO and Village Farms International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARKO 0.18% 5.50% 0.41% Village Farms International 3.42% -2.24% -1.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARKO and Village Farms International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARKO $7.84 billion 0.06 $20.84 million $0.11 40.00 Village Farms International $340.18 million 1.15 -$35.85 million $0.09 38.44

ARKO has higher revenue and earnings than Village Farms International. Village Farms International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARKO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of ARKO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Village Farms International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of ARKO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Village Farms International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ARKO has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Farms International has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARKO and Village Farms International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARKO 1 3 1 1 2.33 Village Farms International 0 2 2 0 2.50

ARKO presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 61.93%. Given ARKO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than Village Farms International.

Summary

ARKO beats Village Farms International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power. It markets and distributes its products under the Village Farms brand name to retail supermarkets and fresh food distribution companies, as well as products produced under exclusive and non-exclusive arrangements from greenhouse supply partners. The company was formerly known as Village Farms Canada Inc. and changed its name to Village Farms International, Inc. in December 2009. Village Farms International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

