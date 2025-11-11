Cottage Street Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,463,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total transaction of $339,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 7,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,296. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $325,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,237 shares in the company, valued at $17,104,836. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,434 shares of company stock valued at $45,476,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $860.00 to $808.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $479.80 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $724.08 and a 200-day moving average of $704.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.