Creative Realities (CREX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $13.7490 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of CREX stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.51. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Creative Realities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Creative Realities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 3.16% of Creative Realities worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Stories

