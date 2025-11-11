Creative Realities (CREX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Creative Realities to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $13.7490 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Creative Realities Stock Performance
Shares of CREX stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $29.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.51. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on Creative Realities
Institutional Trading of Creative Realities
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 3.16% of Creative Realities worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Realities
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.