Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $42.3520 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.52 million.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $50,719.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,736.51. This represents a 20.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

