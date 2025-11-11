Crescent Sterling Ltd. Sells 1,690 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 5.1% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 547,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $319.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

