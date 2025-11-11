Crux Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Crux Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Crux Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.45.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock worth $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.04.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

