Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 49,858 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 49,858 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

