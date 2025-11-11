DaVita Inc. $DVA Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,646 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $115.39 and a one year high of $179.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.84.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 815.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 target price on DaVita in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

