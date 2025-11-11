Dayforce, Inc. $DAY Stock Holdings Boosted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,438 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Dayforce worth $21,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dayforce by 55.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,860,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dayforce by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,620,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,470,000 after buying an additional 1,387,943 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dayforce by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,583,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,033,000 after acquiring an additional 948,436 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dayforce during the 1st quarter valued at $28,416,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dayforce by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,025,000 after acquiring an additional 208,078 shares during the period.

Dayforce stock opened at $68.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.20. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.22 million. Dayforce had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAY shares. Citigroup lowered Dayforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Dayforce from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In other Dayforce news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $221,622.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,375.70. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,912 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $130,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,939. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,179 shares of company stock worth $5,081,720. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

