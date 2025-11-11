Delaney Dennis R Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,539 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Delaney Dennis R’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. RoundAngle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 21,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 68,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 273,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

