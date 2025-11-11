Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 524 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day moving average of $219.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

