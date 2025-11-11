Dyadic International (DYAI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $1.2160 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 355.39% and a negative net margin of 134.84%.The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dyadic International Stock Up 6.9%

Dyadic International stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.00. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DYAI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dyadic International in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyadic International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dyadic International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyadic International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dyadic International stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Dyadic International worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.