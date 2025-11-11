eGain (EGAN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $23.2180 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of EGAN opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $410.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50. eGain has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

eGain declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EGAN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,460.28. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in eGain stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of eGain worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

