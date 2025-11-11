Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.88.
Several research firms have weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Analysis on EFN
Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$36.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$38.26. The firm has a market cap of C$14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.
About Element Fleet Management
Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Element Fleet Management
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.