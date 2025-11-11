Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In other Element Fleet Management news, insider Heath Leslie Valkenburg acquired 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at C$153,245.70. This trade represents a 24.34% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$36.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.04. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$25.00 and a twelve month high of C$38.26. The firm has a market cap of C$14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

