Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Leerink Partners upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Leerink Partners now has a $1,104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $886.00. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $981.99 and last traded at $965.68, with a volume of 5690695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $924.37.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $912.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $804.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $775.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

