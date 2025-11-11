Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Ellington Credit from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $6.99.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Ellington Credit had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $9.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 485.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 932,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 773,169 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Credit by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 608,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Credit by 415.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 379,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 306,192 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 350,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Ellington Credit by 103.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 186,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

