Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.3% in the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,772,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 195,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 209.2% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Apple from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.