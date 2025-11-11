Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 954 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $291.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.