Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,133 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period.

SCMB opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $26.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

