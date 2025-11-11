Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,441 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after purchasing an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $46,441,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,099,000 after buying an additional 117,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,399,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of MOH opened at $140.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $139.29 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $198.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.64.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

