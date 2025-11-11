Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in UL Solutions Inc. $ULS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $8,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of UL Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in UL Solutions during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UL Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in UL Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

UL Solutions Trading Up 1.5%

ULS opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.05.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 11.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UL Solutions from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Get Our Latest Report on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.