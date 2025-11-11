Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Astera Labs by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.59.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $3,461,182.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,623,047.12. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 434,480 shares of company stock worth $77,881,380 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Articles

