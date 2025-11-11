Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 78.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 245.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,340 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $26.08.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.66%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

