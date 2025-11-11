Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $7.69 Million Position in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $7,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,735.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44,842.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at $227,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

About Stewart Information Services

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.