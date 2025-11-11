Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $8,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Triumph Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $211,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,774.48. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,500.44. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Triumph Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TFIN opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 122.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

