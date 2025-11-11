Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. $GEF

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Greif were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 0.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Greif by 3.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Greif by 147.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Greif in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,501.02. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GEF opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

