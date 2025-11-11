Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 778,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $159,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Melius upped their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $269.43 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

