Equillium (EQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Equillium to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Equillium to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EQ opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Equillium has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equillium stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EQ Free Report ) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.21% of Equillium worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Equillium to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

