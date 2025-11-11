Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Evolent Health traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 5822583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.2%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

