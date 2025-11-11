Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.3750.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 478,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EE opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $245.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

