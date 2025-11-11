Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

EE has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets set a $31.00 price objective on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of EE stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.38. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $245.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business’s revenue was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 157.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 89.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 32.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

