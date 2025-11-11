Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Baird R W upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $382,050. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 71.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

