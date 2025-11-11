Fidelis Insurance (FIHL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $676.7860 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Fidelis Insurance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.03. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is -146.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIHL shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,242 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 157,878 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 100,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

