Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 531.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Articles

