Field & Main Bank Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet
Alphabet Stock Up 4.0%
Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.