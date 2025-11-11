Field & Main Bank Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Field & Main Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.4% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apex Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Apex Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

