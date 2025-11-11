Financial Analysis: Perceptive Capital Solutions (PCSC) & The Competition

Perceptive Capital Solutions (NASDAQ:PCSC – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Perceptive Capital Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A $1.91 million 48.70 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors $41.00 million -$18.54 million 92.85

Analyst Recommendations

Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Perceptive Capital Solutions. Perceptive Capital Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perceptive Capital Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 217 264 217 3 2.01

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 63.96%. Given Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perceptive Capital Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Perceptive Capital Solutions has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perceptive Capital Solutions’ peers have a beta of -0.08, meaning that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perceptive Capital Solutions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perceptive Capital Solutions N/A -149.85% 3.61% Perceptive Capital Solutions Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Perceptive Capital Solutions peers beat Perceptive Capital Solutions on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Perceptive Capital Solutions Company Profile

Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. Perceptive Capital Solutions Corp is based in NEW YORK.

