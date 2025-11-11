Financial Comparison: Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (SHAP) and Its Rivals

Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spree Acquisition Corp. 1
|N/A
|$4.35 million
|-1,091.00
|Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Competitors
|$1.62 billion
|-$34.97 million
|-40.29
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spree Acquisition Corp. 1
|N/A
|-22.17%
|6.72%
|Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Competitors
|-57.32%
|-845.40%
|-13.64%
Risk and Volatility
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile
Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Receive News & Ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.