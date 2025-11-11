First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $272,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,019,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.35.

Shares of LYV opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.88 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

