First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,414 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 791.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of ELAN opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 371.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.