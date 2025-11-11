Fisher Funds Management LTD Sells 27,194 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 27,194 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.1% of Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $129,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $631.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $724.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $704.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $920.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $905.00 to $875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,037 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.18, for a total transaction of $814,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total transaction of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at $64,343,464.11. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,434 shares of company stock worth $45,476,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

