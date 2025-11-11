Flutter Entertainment (FLUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $2.9217 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $230.11 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $196.88 and a 52-week high of $313.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.68 and a 200-day moving average of $269.23.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $245.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.47.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Peter Jackson sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.42, for a total transaction of $617,591.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,064.48. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.91, for a total value of $1,253,313.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,813.50. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Flutter Entertainment by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

