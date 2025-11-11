Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 957 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $259,539,471,000 after buying an additional 7,314,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after buying an additional 6,101,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.47.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $506.00 on Tuesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

